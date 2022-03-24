March 24, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus Sport

International Bridge Festival in Limassol a success

By Press Release00
The event took place at the Navarria hotel in Limassol

The 32nd International Bridge Festival was held with great success at the Navarria hotel in Limassol from March 18-22.

One hundred and fifty participants from various countries such as Cyprus, Greece, Israel, the United Kingdom, Poland, Lithuania, the Netherlands and Italy took part in the festival.
Big names from the bridge world participated, such as the Lithuanians Olanski and Vainikonis as well as the professional Brian Senior from England.

At the closing ceremony, the Cyprus Bridge Federation hosted a complimentary dinner for those who took part at the hotel. Cash prizes and trophies were given to the winners.

The Cyprus Olympic Committee was represented by Andreas Theofylaktou.
The Cyprus Bridge Federation expresses its gratitude to all those who contributed in any way to the success of the Festival.

Results by category:

Pairs Competition – 60 pairs participated.
1st place – Andrzej Jeleniewski & Andriej Kavalenka
2nd place Marco Catellani & Valeria Bianchi
3rd Place Ilai Baniri & Amir Ezion

Team Competition – 17 teams participated
1st place VITAS : Apolinari Kowalski & Arunas Jankauskas, Vytautas Vainikonis & Wojtek Olanski
2nd place SENATOR : Stas Pazak & Janusz Gawecki, Yanusz Kalida & Piotr Walczak
3rd Position SENIOR : Agnes Wesseling & Niels Van Der Gaast, Nigel Bird & Brian Senior

Student / beginner competition
1st place – Nikos Nikolaou & Sotiris Aristidou
2nd place – Prodromos Alampritis & George Panagiotou
3rd Place – Kyriakos Marangos & Costas Siamailas

Detailed results are posted on: https://www.bridgewebs.com/cyprus

