October 14, 2022

Cyprus Mail
CyprusPodcast

Daily News Briefing

By Staff Reporter00
picture1

In today’s episode, we hear that President Nicos Anastasiades said that as things stand Cyprus will not send weapons to Ukraine, following the buzz generated by earlier remarks from the government spokesman.In other news, authorities yesterday did not rule out foul play after a body in an advanced state of decomposition was found outside Limassol general hospital.

Elsewhere, Cyprus is in the final stages of implementing a policy that aims to mitigate the emerging challenges of climate change on a regional level, which will be presented on the sidelines of the United Nations World Summit on Climate Change COP27, taking place in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt on November 8.

All these stories and more in your Daily News Briefing, brought to you by the Cyprus Mail. For more news, visit www.cyprus-mail.com

