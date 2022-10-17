Anastasiades plays down presidential elections comments

President Nicos Anastasiades on Monday sought to play down comments he made about the three main candidates being partners – which drew strong reactions from all political camps.
The president on Monday said that the media was fussing over what was in fact a humorous remark, after saying that he would have influence over whoever was elected.
The three main candidates have all had a close working relationship with the president, but all apart from Disy leader Averof Neophytou are wary of how their links to Anastasiades are presented.
The president spoke on Friday of his close links with Neophytou, former foreign minister Nikos Christodoulides and former chief Cyprus problem negotiator Andreas Mavroyiannis.
But, on Monday, Anastasiades played down the comments – reiterating that he firmly and clearly supports Neophytou as the candidate to emerge victorious in the February presidential elections.
Notably, Christodoulides is still a member of Disy but emphasises that he is running as an independent candidate. Polls show the former foreign minister receiving a considerable chunk of the Disy electorate’s vote, worrying the party’s current leader – Neophytou.
However, in presenting himself as an independent candidate Christodoulides also relies on support from opposition parties such as Diko and Edek. That means his previous partnership with the president is also a sore point for those who are seeking change.
Akel-backed Mavroyiannis was quick to issue a statement emphasising that he is an independent candidate.
“In these elections, I am running as an independent candidate – not as a partner of anyone,” he said, adding that he is focused on the people and the country.
Elsewhere, the internal Disy rift was put on full display as Christodoulides and his campaign team toured Paphos towns and villages over the weekend.
Most notable was his visit to Emba, where he spoke with locals at a coffee shop bearing the Disy name – with a Diko MP part of his entourage.
That led to Disy’s Paphos office reiterating its support for Neophytou and to criticise Christodoulides’ visit, saying it had not received its support or approval.