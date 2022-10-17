October 17, 2022

Lidl Cyprus’ new campaign celebrates the people of its world

With a new campaign having aired on Sunday, Lidl Cyprus is inviting viewers to discover its world.

A work setting that looks after its own people daily and relies on teamwork, a friendly environment, and the recognition of value and effort. A work setting that aims to ensure its people enjoy themselves and have all the means available to allow them to grow.

“This particular campaign enables us to promote the real world of Lidl Cyprus,” said Lidl Cyprus General Manager Spyros Kondylis. “A world that might not be apparent at first glance when you visit a store, but a world in which we work daily to provide for our more than 700 employees.

“A safe, friendly setting that fosters teamwork for all.”

Key to the campaign is a TV spot created by the people of Lidl Cyprus, for the people of Lidl Cyprus. All the “stars” are employees from the stores, the logistics centre, and Cyprus offices. They are authentic, ordinary people who work together daily.

Lidl Cyprus’ new campaign began airing on Sunday, October 16, and will spread to digital and printed media.

Meet #teamLidl at https://team.lidl.com.cy  

