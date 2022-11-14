November 14, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Further arrest for murder in prison

By Iole Damaskinos0116
prison

Police on Sunday made a further arrest in connection with the premeditated murder of a 41-year-old central prisons inmate currently under investigation.

The arrested person is expected to be brought before the court on Monday.

According to a police statement, the arrest concerns a 35-year-old man.

A total of 14 people have already been arrested in connection with the case, some of whom are prisoners and some reportedly guards.

The case refers to the death of Turkish Cypriot Tansu Cidan on October 27, whose autopsy showed he had been beaten to death.

Cidan had been arrested in April for drugs possession with intent to supply. He was serving a long-term sentence for “multiple crimes”, reported to include eight years for possession of a significant quantity of drugs.

 

