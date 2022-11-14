November 14, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Boyz stuff brought together at exhibition

By Eleni Philippou
boyz 4

Motorcycles, cars, engines and motor equipment are to fill the State Fair in Nicosia on November 19 and 20 as the Boyz Stuff Show returns for its 18th edition. Calling all motoring and motorsport fans, the exhibition will spread over a 13,000m2 area this year and feature cars and unique supercars, a rally, 4x4s and much more.

From 10am to 10pm on both days, the Boyz Stuff Show will present new car models and unique vehicles as well as car speakers of many decibels and cars that are not seen often on the streets. Companies with improvement and modification products, car accessories, valeting, tyres, lubricants, as well as large parts, tools and spare parts companies will participate in the event presenting their products and sharing must-know details.

This year’s highlight will be the inclusion of companies that will display products such as electronic cigarettes, electrical equipment and gadgets. In addition to the many car items to see and explore, safe driving seminars will be held alongside more product presentations. Competitions and gaming events will entertain visitors while street food stands will feed hungry stomachs.

The Boyz Stuff Show happens alongside the 13th Classic and Sports Car exhibition and the 3rd Moto Expo which will also take place at State Exhibition Centre. Classic vintage cars, old-school music, car parts and unique car models will fill the space providing something for car and motor fans of all ages.

 

18th Boyz Stuff Show

Annual motoring and motorsport exhibition. November 19-20. State Exhibition Centre, Nicosia. 10am-10pm. Tel: 22-460580. [email protected]www.boyzstuffshow.com

