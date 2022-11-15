November 15, 2022

Cyprus Mail
BritainChinaWorld

Sunak: China poses a threat but we must also engage with them

By Reuters News Service00
g20 summit in bali
Indonesian President Joko Widodo welcomes British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at the Welcoming Dinner during the G20 Leaders' Summit, in Bali, Indonesia

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Tuesday that China posed a threat to Britain but it was also right to have dialogue with Beijing over global challenges such as climate change and the war in Ukraine.

“I’m very clear that China poses a systemic challenge to both our values and our interests and it represents the single biggest state threat to our economic security and that’s why it’s right that we take the steps that are necessary to protect ourselves,” he told Sky News on the sidelines of the G20.

Sunak also said he was hopeful he could meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping while at the summit in Indonesia.

“If we want to solve big global challenges like public health, Russia and Ukraine, fixing the global economy, or indeed climate change, it’s important to have a dialogue and to engage with China as part of solving those challenges,” Sunak said.

Related Posts

Video appears to show Russians quit positions across river from Kherson

Reuters News Service

Kremlin criticises attempts to ‘plunder’ frozen assets for Ukraine reparations

Reuters News Service

Both Russia and Ukraine tortured prisoners of war, UN says

Reuters News Service

Lavrov at G20: UN says it has US and EU guarantees on export of Russian grain, fertilisers

Reuters News Service

FIFA boss Infantino urges World Cup ceasefire in Ukraine

Reuters News Service

G20 summit opens in Bali with a plea for unity as Ukraine war tops agenda

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign