November 25, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Limited visibility on Paphos-Limassol highway due to rain

By Staff Reporter00
nicosia weather 1

There is limited visibility on the Paphos – Limassol highway due to strong rainfall, police announced on Friday.

It warned roads may be slippery due to water pooling and heavy rains. Police cautioned drivers to keep a distance from other vehicles, drive slowly and keep their lights on.

The issue may be more pronounced in the areas of Petra tou Romiou, Pissouri and Avdimou.

