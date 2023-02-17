February 17, 2023

Rockin’ Blues: a fundraising concert

By Eleni Philippou00
A concert that aims to support children with special needs will be held in Limassol shortly. The Rockin’ Blues – Fundraising Concert will do exactly as it states; raise money for Syndesmos Goneon kai Filon Paidion me Eidikes Anagkes – To Spiti tou Mariou & Ekaterinio through music.

The one-off rock and rock ‘n’ roll concert will take place at Kiklos Mousiki on February 23, organised by ChrisKi Productions and Cloud10 Music Agency Ltd. Taking the stage and rocking out for the special cause will be the popular George Gakis from Greece and the Cypriot band The Zilla Project, who will take audiences on a journey through the best decades of Classic Rock & Rock n Roll songs.

The evening’s repertoire will cover music from well-known and beloved bands such as Queen, Rolling Stones, Elvis Presley, Chuck Berry, Bill Haley, The Beatles, Deep Purple, The Doors and more. Four musicians are getting ready to take the stage (George Gakis, Emmanuel Vourakis, Loizos Pafitis and Stefanos Meletiou) along with guest guitarist Babis Saganas.

 

Rockin’ Blues – Fundraising Concert

Charity concert with George Gakis and The Zilla Project. February 23. Kiklos Mousiki, Limassol. 8pm. €10. www.soldouttickets.com.cy. Tel:  96-722611, 99-498642 (for tickets) and 25-107230 (for reservations)

 

