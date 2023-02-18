February 18, 2023

Anemona Theatre presents The Picture of Dorian Gray

By Eleni Philippou
Celebrating 20 years of cultural productions, Anemona Theatre marks this special anniversary with a production based on a renowned novel by Oscar Wilde and a classic example of gothic literature – The Picture of Dorian Gray. These performances are not the first time Anemona Theatre presents the play. It was first produced some 17 years ago in Nicosia, well received by critics and theatre buffs alike. Now, Wilde’s story about dark desires returns directed by and starring Andreas Tilemachou. Following performances in Nicosia, the Greek production will travel to Paphos and Larnaca.

The Picture of Dorian Gray reveals the desire to be forever young, forever beautiful. Vanity, the limits of pleasure and the fight between good and evil all come to the surface. The story revolves around a portrait of Dorian Gray that Basil Hallward painted, a friend of Dorian’s infatuated with his beauty. When Dorian meets Lord Henry Wotton he becomes fascinated with an aristocratic way of seeing ever-lasting beauty and sensual fulfillment. He decides to sell his soul and wishes that his portrait ages and fades rather than him.

His wish comes true and Dorian indulges in all he ever wanted and he frees himself from humanity and sympathy and goes through life without moral barriers. Evil becomes synonymous with free thinking and people mere pawns for his insatiable thirst to experience more. Yet the portrait, which gives him the true image of his soul every day, is also proof that what he would like to deny exists and one day he will need to pay. With a seven-member cast, the production brings one of Oscar Wilde’s most controversial and well-known pieces to the Cypriot stage.

 

The Picture of Dorian Gray

Theatrical adaptation of Oscar Wilde’s novel. February 28 and March 1. Markideio Theatre, Paphos. March 11 G. Lykourgos Theatre, Larnaca. 8.30pm. In Greek. €15. www.soldoutticketbox.com

