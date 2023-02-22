Although thousands have done it PAUL LAMBIS meets a man who has turned it into the basis for a comedy routine

Basile Katsikis’ distinct blend of material, improvisation, and characters has elevated him to the ranks of the entertainment industry’s most sought-after comedians. With over 100 television appearances around the world, Basile is arguably one of the most diverse entertainers, and his sold-out performances have left audiences in fits of laughter.

“I was more focused on playing American football in high school, and my long-term goal was to play professionally for the National Football League,” Basile told the Cyprus Mail. “I was so centred on becoming a serious player that I even pursued football through college.”

However, when Basile was injured and told he would never be able to play football again he had to switch careers and pursue something completely different. “I couldn’t rely on my athletic prowess to help me at the time, and after accepting a $20 bet from my cousin, who challenged me to perform on the Cleveland Comedy Club stage, my life changed forever.”

Basile has become an international name since that pivotal moment in 1986, wowing audiences with his unique blend of comedy content that embraces his Greek heritage while using his family stories as part of his stand-up sets.

The only son of Greek immigrants, Vasili (later changed to Basile) was born in New Jersey but grew up on Long Island, New York. He claims that his mother Rosemary and father Herb named him Basile (one of his tried and true jokes sure to raise a smile no matter how many times you hear it).

Basile’s mother is a constant source of reference throughout his shows, and she is the one who encouraged him to create content based on his Greek heritage. “As a Greek of the diaspora, I was hesitant at first because my Greek language skills were not great at the time, but I guess that is the charm of the Growing Up Greek in America show, because I speak in broken Greek.”

Basile frequently mentions being homeschooled and how much he ‘hated’ his teachers. “I’d wake up, roll out of bed, and bam, I was in school already,” he joked. “I just had that dream about graduating and walking through the living room. That’s all I’ve ever desired.

“My father, on the other hand, was always talking about the will,” Basile said. “He sat me down one day and told me, in his heavy Greek accent, that everything would be coming my way: the restaurant, family home, rental properties, our home in Greece, and all of the life insurance money. The thing is, they just won’t die!”

Basile’s grandmother is described in his comedy skit as a typical Greek woman with limited English language skills, constantly armed with a slipper as a tool of discipline, accompanied by a string of threats that, when translated from Greek to English “would border on child abuse.”

According to Basile, improvisation comedy has always been his thing. “I’ve always been a quick thinker and enjoy engaging with the audience on the spur of the moment while having fun.”

Basile also wants to educate his audience, particularly non-Greeks, about how the Ancient Greeks changed the world. “In addition to democracy, philosophy, geometry and art, we gave the world astrology, architecture, the alphabet, atomic theory, botany, chemistry, constitutional government, diplomacy, theatre, comedy, drama, education, free speech, the marathon, mathematics, medicine, the Olympic Games, organised religion, the wheel and zoology, to name a few. And what do we stand for today? Yoghurt!”

Basile has thoroughly enjoyed entertaining audiences all over the world, and he has formed deep bonds with the Greek and Cypriot diaspora communities who have supported his performances and career. Basile is also known for his voice work as Universal Studios’ Bullwinkle J Moose, a fictional character and one of the two main protagonists in the ABC network animated television series Rocky and His Friends and The Bullwinkle Show. He was nominated for an Emmy for his work as the voice of Jimmy ‘The Greek’ Snyder on ESPN’s 30 for 30 series segment, The Legend of Jimmy the Greek.

When the complicated subject of death is brought up, Basile has even planned his wake as an extension of his comedy shows, but this time there is no Greek involved. “I want an Irish wake,” he explained. “I want to be lying down with a glass of Grand Marnier on top of my chest, and I want people to come up to me and celebrate the life that we had, without crying, of course.”