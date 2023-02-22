February 22, 2023

Cyprus Mail
MotoringSport

Tziortzis and ALCO Filters together at the Daytona 500

daytona
Cyprus star Vladimiros Tziortzis at the legendary Daytona International Speedway in Florida

Cypriot company ALCO Filters, which recently renewed its collaboration with Vladimiros Tziortzis, the pilot of the Italian Academy Motorsports team, has been with the Cypriot star at one of the most popular races in the USA, the Daytona 500, where the NASCAR CUP Series took place last weekend.

Tziortzis, who will compete in 2023 in the Nascar Whelen Euro Series championship in the EuroNASCAR PRO category, certified by the FIA, accepted an invitation to be in Florida last weekend as a VIP guest, where he made some initial contacts.

From 1995 to 2022, the Daytona 500’s US television ratings were the highest for any auto race of the year, surpassing the traditional leader, the Indianapolis 500.

This year’s racing duties in the EuroNASCAR Championship begin for Tziortzis at the beginning of May from the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia, Spain.

Upon his return from the USA a development testing program will follow.

Races will be held also in the United Kingdom, Italy, Czech Republic, Germany and Belgium.

