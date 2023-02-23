February 23, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Police union anger at suspension after suspect escaped

By Nick Theodoulou00
The police officers’ union has criticised the suspension of two of its members after a 23-year-old foreign national escaped from custody on Tuesday night.

The 23-year-old escaped just hours after having been detained after a warrant was executed against him on allegations of having robbed two betting shops and a kiosk.

The man was handcuffed while he escaped and has yet to be found.

The independent union of Cyprus’ public employees (Asdyk) and its police branch on Thursday instead placed the blame on inadequate infrastructure, equipment and staffing shortages. They did, however, concede that human error may also be at play.

“The lack of interrogation cells at district police stations up to European and Western standards is unacceptable,” the union said.

They claimed that these would prevent such incidents from occurring, while current conditions mean that those in custody are in danger of being able to harm themselves, cause damage to their surroundings and others, while also leaving room for escape.

But police spokesman Christos Andreou said that: “Suspension is not a punitive measure but it must take place so that a correct and more indepth investigation can occur.”

He added that the force is comprised of five and a half thousand officers, and that one officer acting improperly is not reflective of the wider body.

 

Police chief Stelios Papatheodorou appointed an investigating officer to review the incident which has led to the suspension of two officers.

On Wednesday, Larnaca police spokesman Charis Hadjiyiasemi explained that officers are now also questioning family members and relatives of the suspect.

Checks are also being made at the crossing points to the north, he added, while they are also scouring CCTV footage.

 

