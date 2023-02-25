February 25, 2023

Turkish foreign visitor arrivals leap 56.5 per cent in January

The number of foreign visitors arriving in Turkey jumped 56.51 per cent from a year earlier to 2 million in January, tourism ministry data showed on Friday.

The arrivals compared with 1.28 million foreign visitors in January 2022 and 509,787 in January 2021.

Visitors from Russia, Bulgaria and Germany, with a combined 587,000 people, topped the list of foreigners who visited Turkey in January, according to the data.

