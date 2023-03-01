March 1, 2023

Katerina Leah presents debut single with a Limassol performance

By Eleni Philippou
Vocalist Katerina Leah and her band prepare for an intimate live performance this week to celebrate the release of Leah’s debut single Candles in my Head. The Vinegar Factory in Limassol will host the evocative musical performance on Saturday for a limited number of audience members. Leah’s performance pays tribute to both artists that inspired her work as well as presenting her songs with her band.

Saturday’s intimate live will be Leah’s first performance as a solo artist in Cyprus yet her involvement in music began at the age of 13, when she started writing it. She has been performing across London and the UK for over a decade, presenting music that is a blend of pop, jazz and blues. Her inspiration ranges from Amy Winehouse to the soul British singer Lianne La Havas and Kate Bush. As space is limited at the venue, audience members who want to attend are to click ‘Going’ on the performance’s official Facebook event (Katerina Leah Launch Performance) to guarantee entry.

 

Katerina Leah Launch Performance

Debut single ‘Candles in my Head’ presentation. March 4. Vinegar Factory, Limassol. 8pm-10.30pm. €5. Facebook event: Katerina Leah Launch Performance

