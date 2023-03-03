March 3, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

House president pledges unity of executive and legislature

By Andria Kades031
chri annita
Photo: Christos Theodorides

President Nikos Christodoulides met House president Annita Demetriou on Friday, though a discussion on co-operation between the executive and the legislature was eclipsed by the tragedy in Greece which has seen its worse train disaster.

Demetriou wished Christodoulides all the best for his presidency. “Of course, everything has been overshadowed by the tragic developments and the news of the death of the two Cypriots.”

Institutionally, “we must go on” and legislative matters will be addressed, she added.

Demetriou expressed her certainty that the executive and legislative bodies would have a strong cooperation that would benefit the good of the people.

“All of Cyprus grieves and so does Greece,” she added.

The two Cypriot students who were on board the train were confirmed dead shortly before the meeting at the presidential palace.

Christodoulides said moments like these highlighted why it was important to take as much action as possible to avoid such incidents.

“It is a terrible day for all of us.”

 

Related Posts

Americans arrested for allegedly sending aviation technology to Russia via Cyprus

Reuters News Service

Two drivers stopped in Nicosia driving double the speed limit

Nikolaos Prakas

Cyprus airports see best February ever

Nikolaos Prakas

Cyprus News Digest: New apartments could be built on areas already zoned for residential use in Nicosia

Rosie Charalambous

Daily News Briefing

Staff Reporter

Exhibition in Paphos: Two Ways to Paint a Utopia

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign