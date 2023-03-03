March 3, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Two drivers stopped in Nicosia driving double the speed limit

By Nikolaos Prakas
Police

Two drivers were arrested after police caught them going double the speed limit in Nicosia overnight, police said on Friday.

According to authorities, the two drivers were found speeding on a city road within five minutes of each other.

First to be caught was a 21-year-old man, who was found to be driving at 103km per hour in an area with a 50km limit.

Police stopped the vehicle and arrested the suspect.

A few minutes later, on the same road, a 19-year-old woman driving at 93km was stopped.

The two drivers were taken to the police station, where they were charged in writing and released.

 

