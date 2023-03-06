RenQ Finance (RENQ) will give better profits than Decentraland (MANA) and The Sandbox (SAND), experts predict.

Crypto assets due to their excellent volatility are the best when it comes to the financial asset class that yields more profits, and the ultimate aim of the investing game is profit both in the long run and in the short term.

Investors are guided by experts’ analysis on which Crypto asset has the better prospect of yielding more returns because countless Cryptocurrencies are in circulation and one needs to pick the best out of all to have better profits.

While other assets (MANA & SAND) are exhausted having reached their peak and cannot yield a 10X, RENQ is starting its bullish run hence offering a better reward potential for investors than the rest.

Decentraland and Sandbox have lost their market worth

Decentraland is a virtual reality platform hosted on the Ethereum blockchain. Users can develop, use, and monetize applications and content on the metaverse platform.

Decentraland uses digital MANA as its digital currency; MANA is an ERC20 token that can be used to buy goods and services as well as virtual land parcels in its metaverse. MANA can be exchanged with other ERC20 tokens because it is a fungible coin.

MANA is mostly used as in-game currency because it enables users to buy and sell items within the game.

Decentraland had previously reached its peak when it sold at $5.8 in 2021 but it has since then lost -89% of its value and currently sells for $0.6, this signals a negative ROI for MANA investors. Meanwhile, RenQ Finance offers a better ROI for its investors.

The Sandbox is a play-to-earn blockchain game that lets players create a virtual world using non-fungible tokens (NFTs), it is an Ethereum blockchain. Users can build their avatars to access The Sandbox metaverse’s many games, settings, and centers. Sandbox is a blockchain-based DeFi version of Minecraft.

The native token of The Sandbox is Sandbox (SAND). It is an ERC20 utility token that enables trading of LANDS and ASSETS in The Sandbox metaverse. Moreover, it serves as The Sandbox DAO’s governance token.

Like MANA, Sandbox has given a negative ROI for investors; the token has fallen by -92% after reaching its all-time high of $8.4 in 2021.

The metaverse token now trades at a low of $0.68 making experts doubt the long-term profitability of the token and the analysts predict that RenQ Finance will yield a better profit than Sandbox.

RenQ Finance is the better alternative; Experts predict

RenQ Finance is a new DeFi sensation that has a rich value proposition, and a low price with the potential of doing a minimum of 10X, and this fact makes it a top pick for higher gains.

Renq Finance is an all-in-one solution for every trading requirement; “a unified platform to a world of decentralized DeFi experience”, RenQ connects isolated blockchains and establishes a cross-chain solution network that serves as a decentralized exchange for trading multiple cryptocurrencies using a fast, easy and cheap model.

It integrates all DEXs into a single Decentralized App (dApp) and provides access to a wide variety of liquidity sources. Users can now effectively perform all of the traditional DeFi activities such as swapping, farming, mining, staking, lending, borrowing, and shorting with a whole new range of new offerings currently only being offered by large centralized exchanges.

True decentralization and platform sovereignty are made possible by the community-focused RenQ Finance. Users don’t need to be concerned about identity theft or manipulation that comes with censored platforms where control is concentrated among a small group rather than the entire company.

Above metaverse (a digital world) tokens like MANA of Decentralised and SAND of SANDBOX, RENQ token of RenQ Finance has been predicted by experts to yield better profits.

DISCLAIMER – "Views Expressed Disclaimer: Views and opinions expressed are those of the authors and do not reflect the official position of any other author, agency, organization, employer or company, including NEO CYMED PUBLISHING LIMITED, which is the publishing company performing under the name Cyprus-Mail…more