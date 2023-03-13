March 13, 2023

Police bust offenders in possession of 96,000 illegal firecrackers

Police on Sunday arrested three people for illegal possession of over 96,000 firecrackers.

Police uncovered a stash of 96,140 firecrackers in a wooded area of Paphos when, shortly after 1 pm, they spotted three men unloading boxes from two cars.

They found a total of 10 cardboard boxes containing firecrackers in the first car, driven by a 34-year-old man, and another 52 boxes in the second car, driven by a 31-year-old with a 23-year-old passenger.

The three were arrested for evident offences.

Additionally the 34-year-old was found with a shoulder bag containing over €3,000 in cash, for which he did not adequate explanation.

Paphos police are continuing investigations.

