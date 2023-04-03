Contributing to the environment: initiatives to participate in

The entire planet is going through a difficult period in terms of environmental impact. However, areas like Cyprus are under significant pressure because of the major role that environmental factors play in everyday life and people’s wellbeing.

The fact that Cyprus is an island is enough to question how waste is managed. However, this is far from the only issue faced by its residents.

Environmental problems in Cyprus

Microplastic pollution

It’s estimated that Cyprus is responsible for leaking around 760 tonnes of plastic waste into the Mediterranean every year. This is equivalent to almost one kilo (800g) per resident.

This is a major issue because the nation has already implemented initiatives to help reduce plastic waste. Reports suggest that Cyprus already exports 11 per cent of its plastic waste to be treated abroad, which makes this challenge more daunting.

Waste management

Waste management is an important issue that Cyprus residents need to overcome sooner rather than later, as poor waste management can result in exacerbated pollution levels, which in turn leads to events like coastal degradation, chemical leaks and loss of wildlife.

Several types of waste are becoming an issue in Cyprus, including aerosol, asbestos and pesticides, among many others.

Climate change

Climate change is a result of the environmental crisis we’re facing, but its impact will definitely be felt earlier and with more intensity in some regions.

Cyprus finds itself on the list of areas that will be heavily affected.

Researchers expect climate change to have a massive impact on the land and maritime wildlife of Cyprus. Not only this, but the vegetation that thrives on the island will change, compromising the agricultural space as well as other dependent industries.

How is waste disposed of in Cyprus?

As we mentioned earlier in this article, Cyprus has various waste management systems already in place. However, due to the country’s size and limited resources, waste management distribution leans more towards unsustainable methods that are not suitable for a long-term approach.

Cyprus’ waste management methods, in terms of the percentage of solid waste treated, breaks down as follows:

● About 80 per cent goes to landfills

● Around 16 per cent gets recycled

● 3 per cent is composted

● 1 per cent is used for energy renovation purposes

Solving pollution and other environmental issues

Finding a solution for pollution is already the biggest environmental problem, and it’s rapidly approaching the status of a social emergency.

The truth is there is no exact formula to solve environmental problems once and for all. These challenges need to be tackled in unison, with several organisations, corporations and individuals working together to ensure the best outcome.

On March 25, 2022, AdTech Holding took part in City Friends Club’s clean-up event.

Working in Cyprus and being one of the most recognised marketing technology brands, AdTech Holding feels the responsibility to contribute to the country’s advancement on all fronts.

This is why the company has joined forces with City Friends Club, a Limassol-based charity organisation focused on implementing environmental initiatives to reduce pollution in the city.

Let’s take a closer look at Cyprus’ environmental issues and AdTech Holding’s contribution toward an answer to this problem.

By organising and joining events like AdTech Holding’s clean-up, we’ll be able to counter the negative effect we’ve had on the environment and establish a sustainable way of life.

AdTech Holding’s participation in the clean-up event

AdTech Holding participated in City Friends Club’s last event, which focused on cleaning Svenja Beach in Pyrgos, near Limassol. Company team members joined the clean-up efforts and helped reduce the waste littering the recreational area of the town.

“We feel a huge amount of responsibility towards the environment,” said AdTech Holding founder Alex Vasekin. “Especially in Cyprus where we live in peace with nature.

“The Mediterranean is just one of the many natural wonders that constantly surround us, so we wanted to contribute to the safety of all natural resources and help protect this amazing island from environmental issues as much as possible,” he added.

City Friends Club

City Friends Club is a non-governmental organisation whose mission is to help establish cleaner cities, and making sure this becomes the norm, rather than something out of the ordinary.

The City Friends Club team focus on multiple initiatives – from the reducing microplastics to street cleaning, to the removal of bulky waste, and everything in between.

Not only this, but the NGO also raises awareness through ongoing events and campaigns to help educate residents on best environmental practices.

AdTech Holding’s additional environmental initiatives

While AdTech Holding participated in the last clean-up event, this is not the only initiative the company focuses on. It doesn’t matter if it’s to clean the beach, cities, or other striking areas of Cyprus, AdTech Holding also takes part in additional efforts to help keep the environment pristine.

Waste separation and collection

Waste separation and collection are major challenges, especially for an island nation with limited resources like Cyprus.

The good news is that AdTech Holding looks to contribute to these initiatives whenever possible.

The marketing technology company has implemented waste separation initiatives in its offices. This includes the separation of waste by type: paper, plastic, alkaline batteries, bottle caps, and so on.

Recycling

AdTech Holding is also looking to help ramp up the country’s recycling programmes and boost the volume of waste being reused and transformed.

In addition to separating waste, AdTech Holding also follows a recycling initiative that helps dispose of waste in the best possible way.

Looking to contribute to environmental initiatives?

As City Friends Club and AdTech Holding teach us by example, we must take action and start protecting our surroundings.

Whether it’s through a simple change in our routine or by joining events organised by environmental groups, it’s essential for individuals and private organisations alike to contribute and take responsibility, as AdTech Holding does.