April 6, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusFeatured

Fire blazing in Alassa on five fronts, strong winds hindering efforts

By Gina Agapiou00
File photo

Firefighters on Thursday were tackling a fire in Alassa, which was raging on five fronts.

Five fire engines of the service were in the rugged area near the Alassa community in Limassol as well as two fire engines from the forestry department.

Authorities received the call a few minutes after 11am, alerting them to the flames.

Over two hours later, the blaze was raging in five different fronts, with about 1km distance from each other, fire service spokesman Andreas Kettis said.

He added that only the four fronts are under control, noting that strong winds are making fire fighters’ efforts more difficult.

Related Posts

Bad loans in Cyprus will not increase, finance minister assures

Andria Kades

International guitar festival EGTA returns to Nicosia

Eleni Philippou

Suspects found with 95,000 firecrackers plead not guilty

Jonathan Shkurko

Agriculture minister fights against Sun City’s two extra floors

Nick Theodoulou

Parliament to vote for contentious twice-yearly exams

Gina Agapiou

Arrest after cannabis arrives by post

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign