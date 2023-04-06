April 6, 2023

Paphos man remanded for 5 days for importing drugs

By Nikolaos Prakas00
paphos court house
Paphos District Courthouse

A 35-year-old man was remanded for five days by the Paphos district court on Thursday, under suspicion of importing drugs, police said.

According to police, the investigation began after they received an anonymous tip that there was a suspicious package at a delivery agency, which had arrived from abroad.

The package contained 315g of a powder, which was believed to be drugs.

Police said that the package was delivered to the 35-year-old on Tuesday.

When the man received the package, police were at the scene, and attempted to seize the box and arrest the man.

The man attempted to flee, after pushing an officer, but he was stopped by another officer.

Police said that they then investigated the man’s home, where they found around 80g of cannabis, €2,630 that were unaccounted for, and a hunting rifle belonging to a relative of the 35-year-old.

In the mailboxes of the apartment building the man lives in, police said that they also found another box containing a white powder, weighing about 100g.

Police said that they also found a scale with traces of cannabis in the man’s home and a military grade munition.

Police are continuing their investigations.

