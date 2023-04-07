Polkadot (DOT) slows down with growth of value, FTX Token (FTT) decreases further, Collateral Network (COLT) showing bullish growth

When going over the crypto market, it is clear that many cryptocurrencies are recovering their value after a price correction. Numerous altcoins, including Polkadot (DOT) and FTX Token (FTT), gained much attention. Among the projects more noticeable is Collateral Network (COLT), the world’s first challenger lender within the Web3 space.

Polkadot (DOT)

‘Polkadot Converse’ has been trademarked by Polkadot (DOT), with additional information on the App being added within the ‘goods and services’ section throughout the filing.

Based on the trademark, software for social networking, creating, managing, and even interacting with an online community, alongside software for the creation, has been covered, among other things.

On April 5, 2023, Polkadot (DOT) was trading at $6.51. In the last seven days, the value of the Polkadot (DOT) cryptocurrency increased by 7.2%, and its overall increase in the previous 30 days was 8.7%.

In the last 24 hours (at the time of writing), Polkadot (DOT)’s circulating supply decreased by 23.83%, indicating that investors and traders are holding onto the crypto. If Polkadot (DOT) keeps up with this growth, it could soon pass the $7 price barrier.

FTX Token (FTT)

The FTX Token (FTT) cryptocurrency also saw some activity, as FTX EU began letting customers withdraw locked funds since the parent company FTX filed for bankruptcy protection in November of 2022. This comes after clients were hoping for a reboot of the exchange.

However, this update returned little value to the FTX Token (FTT). As of April 5, 2023, FTX Token (FTT) traded at $1.31. In the last seven days, its value dipped by 1.5%; in the previous 14 days, the overall value decrease was 9.4%.

There was a slight increase in the trading volume behind FTX Token (FTT), where in the last 24 hours, it jumped by 12%. Things are not looking too bright for the future of FTT, and it is due to this reason that investors and traders began diversifying with other altcoins.

Collateral Network (COLT)

Collateral Network (COLT) is one of the latest projects in the Web3 space with an innovative approach. Using Collateral Network (COLT), anyone can borrow cryptocurrencies against off-chain physical assets.

Borrowers with access to fine art, gold bars, diamonds, real estate, luxury watches, and so on can use Collateral Network (COLT) to make the otherwise illiquid asset liquid and benefit from it.

The Collateral Network (COLT) platform will mint an NFT backed 100% by the physical asset. Then, this NFT can get fractionalized and become accessible to multiple investors on the platform.

Each Collateral Network (COLT) user can then purchase a fraction of the NFT and have ownership of their specific fraction. This opens the asset class to more people and funds loans that can provide interest rates.

The COLT cryptocurrency is at its presale stage, offered at $0.01.

The Collateral Network (COLT) platform can revolutionize the traditional lending landscape and provide a lot of value to investors. Industry analysts estimate it can increase by x35 to $0.035 in the following months.

As for the presale, only 38% of the total supply is available, and the team tokens will be locked for two years, while the liquidity will be locked for 33 years.

