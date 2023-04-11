April 11, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Improvised Molotov cocktails found at Limassol grave

By Nikolaos Prakas074
police45

Improvised Molotov cocktails were found behind a grave in Limassol, police said on Tuesday.

According to authorities, the explosives were found around 11:30am at the Ayios Nikolaos cemetery in Limassol.

The explosives were found in a plastic box behind a grave.

The box contained 12 glass bottles with a flammable material in them along with a metal pipe bent on the sides and with a hole in the middle.

The pipe was filled with an unidentified material.

Police seized all the items, and examinations continue.

 

Related Posts

Welfare office workers down tools after asylum seeker arrested

Antigoni Pitta

Sex education a crucial tool says activist

Andria Kades

Man jailed for six years over fatal traffic accident

Nikolaos Prakas

State’s main aim remains reunite country says Demetriou

Nikolaos Prakas

Paphos A&E doctors to strike next week

Andria Kades

Hunting federation, justice minister discuss anti-poaching strategies

Iole Damaskinos
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign