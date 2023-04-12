April 12, 2023

Guitar recital to close packed month at Technopolis 20

By Eleni Philippou00
fuocoweb

April is a busy month at Technopolis 20 with one music event following another. Concluding the packed calendar is a guitar recital titled Fuoco by guitarist, composer and baritone Sotiris Kasparides on April 28.

Kasparides, along with Plotinos Mikromatis on the piano and mezzo-soprano Maria Madgalini Iacovou on stage, will present compositions for guitar, baroque guitar, and German lute, songs for two voices and guitar.

The evening will begin at 8pm and the programme will include Kasparides’ own concerto for guitar and orchestra with piano reduction. His compositions will indicate his own understanding of the guitar approach, his feelings and his musical voice. Additionally, he will perform works by Roland Dyens, a compositional expression highlighting the guitar approach.

 

Fuoco Guitar Recital

By guitarist, composer and baritone Sotiris Kasparides. April 28. Technopolis 20, Paphos. 8pm. €12. Tel: 7000-2420

