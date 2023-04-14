April 14, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusPodcast

Cyprus News Digest: How Bob Marley was sidelined by the mainstream media

By Rosie Charalambous00
27948830696 f852f6c6fc c

The Cyprus News Digest, in collaboration with the Cyprus Mail, brings you an in-depth analysis of some of the latest developments in local and international.

Presented by Rosie Charalambous, this week:

  • A new book looks at how reggae icon Bob Marley was sidelined by the mainstream media
  • An upcoming workshop invites you to ‘move with the emotion’ to access – and heal – your inner self

Also available HERE

 

Related Posts

‘Cyprus has unique potential for space exploration’

Gina Agapiou

Over 2,000 firecrackers seized in Limassol, two arrested

Andria Kades

Cyprus trade deficit soared by €1 billion in first two months of 2023

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Cyprus seeking to boost business ties with Cambodia

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Increased demand from needy families but food donations down

Gina Agapiou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign