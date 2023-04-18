April 18, 2023

Cyprus Mail
AfricaWorld

Nigerian students escape abductors two weeks after kidnapping

By Reuters News Service00
nigerian military officers stand guard near st. francis catholic church, following an attack by gunmen on worshippers during sunday mass service, in owo
Nigerian military officers stand guard near St. Francis Catholic Church, following an attack by gunmen during Sunday mass service, in Owo, Ondo, Nigeria. Photo by Reuters

Eight Nigerian secondary school students kidnapped by gunmen in northern Kaduna state two weeks ago escaped from their captors and were found by villagers who alerted security forces on Tuesday, the state’s internal security commissioner said.

Armed gangs operating mostly in remote parts of northwest Nigeria have carried out violent attacks against villagers, schools and motorists, abducting hundreds for ransom.

The female students were seized by an armed gang on their way from school along with an unknown number of others, authorities said on April 4.

Samuel Aruwan, the Kaduna commissioner for internal security and home affairs, said the students escaped from a forest between Kaduna and neighbouring Niger state and walked for days before being found by some villagers.

They were taken to a military facility in Kaduna to receive medical attention.

Related Posts

Kansas City homeowner charged in shooting of Black teenager surrenders to police

Reuters News Service

Heavy gunfire rocks Khartoum right after Sudan truce due to take effect

Reuters News Service

Ukraine agrees with Poland on grain transit, but Black Sea deal in doubt

Reuters News Service

Anti-abortion groups urge US Supreme Court to restrict abortion pill

Reuters News Service

Cyprus records highest excess deaths rate in EU for February 

Gina Agapiou

J&J talc unit again seeks to halt 38,000 cancer lawsuits

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign