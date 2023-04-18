Shiba Inu holders seeking high returns from new Meme Coin after experts predict 25x growth this summer

The crypto market slump has culminated in experts and novice investors searching for crypto projects to invest in and potentially boost their asset earnings. However, the uncertainty plaguing the crypto space has caused investors to shift to promising new altcoins rather than volatile and oversaturated tokens.

This shift is apparent in the cases of Shiba Inu (SHIB) and DigiToads (TOADS). On-chain data show that SHIB holders have increased interest in liquidating their coins to exit trade positions due to a consistent decline in the value of SHIB. Many traders are flocking to DigiToads (TOADS) in anticipation of a potential 25x rise in token value by the summer of 2023.

This article will explore DigiToad’s (TOADS) price potential against Shiba Inu (SHIB) in the coming months and help you decide the best ICO to invest in.

DigiToads (TOADS) is a profit magnet for investors

DigiToads (TOADS) is a new meme coin that has sent investors into a buying frenzy. The ERC-20 token houses various utilities that ease crypto traders when they invest in the token. DigiToads (TOADS) has successfully structured itself to become the most interactive play-to-earn platform in the coming years and has been dubbed the best ICO to invest in this year.

The thrilling Web3 gaming ecosystem allows players to battle DigiToads while earning the native altcoin, TOADS. This approach provides growth assurance to investors because it places DigiToads (TOADS) in competition with popular GameFi tokens like Axie Infinity (AXS) and ApeCoin (APE), which is essential for development.

While conquering the gaming industry, DigiToads (TOADS) also gained attention by incorporating cool NFTs and the NFT staking avenue that provides increased user incomes. With various ways to earn, the influx of NFT enthusiasts and traders to the meme coin has risen exponentially in the past month.

DigiToads (TOADS) is mainly discussed because of its record-breaking sales during the presale. With the presale having raised over $1.4 million in just one month, the fourth and subsequent stages of the presale promise to be the best ICOs to invest in for investors.

This influx of investments attests to the constant predictions by skilled analysts that DigiToads (TOADS) will rake in a 25x return on investment during the summer. Early investors in the presale stand to benefit massively from the growth of the ERC-20 token.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) investors look elsewhere to new projects

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is one of the best meme coins today. Launched as a Dogecoin (DOGE) competitor, SHIB has enjoyed massive buying pressure since its debut. Unfortunately, it has recently experienced a decrease in value, leaving investors eager for more profitable tokens.

After reaching its peak of $0.00008845, it began cascading lower. Today, Shiba Inu (SHIB) trades at $0.00001129, an 87% decrease, with a trading volume of $195,556,728. This shows the struggle with bullish strength and growth potential.

Because of this shortfall, investors have diverted investments toward new tokens like DigiToads (TOADS). Investors have shown optimism in the altcoin in a short time due to its growth potential.

Summary

While Shiba Inu (SHIB) faces various challenges, DigiToads (TOADS) keeps skyrocketing with its cool NFTs and strong presale momentum. With all these exciting features, investors should look for more growth from DigiToads (TOADS) in the coming months. Both experienced crypto investors and those investors new to the crypto world should be looking to add DigiToads to their portfolio, sooner rather than later before its popularity grows and the price rises.

DISCLAIMER – "Views Expressed Disclaimer: Views and opinions expressed are those of the authors and do not reflect the official position of any other author, agency, organization, employer or company, including NEO CYMED PUBLISHING LIMITED, which is the publishing company performing under the name Cyprus-Mail