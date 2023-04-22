April 22, 2023

Cyprus Mail
BusinessCyprus Business NewsProperty

Construction materials see sharp rise in prices: up by 8.15 per cent in March

By Kyriacos Nicolaou044
cyprus business now construction materials property building 5

The Cyprus Statistical Service (Cystat) announced on Friday that the price index of construction materials rose by 8.15 per cent in March, reaching 135.89 units.

This is compared to the same period last year and indicates a significant increase in the cost of materials needed for construction projects.

The rise in the price index can be attributed to a surge in various product categories.

Specifically, minerals saw an increase of 24.45 per cent, mineral products increased by 15.53 per cent, while wood, insulation, chemical, and plastic products went up by 7.98 per cent.

In addition, electromechanical items also saw an increase of 7.08 per cent. However, metal products experienced a marginal decrease of 0.82 per cent compared to the previous year.

Despite the significant increase from last year, the construction materials price index showed a minor decrease of 0.15 per cent compared to February 2022.

Nonetheless, this decrease is unlikely to provide much relief to those in the construction industry, as prices remain considerably high.

According to the report, builders and construction companies may find it difficult to maintain profitability as they face these rising costs.

The increase in construction material prices has been an ongoing concern for the industry, with many attributing it to supply chain disruptions and increasing demand.

As the global economy continues to recover from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, which was followed by soaring inflation, it is likely that prices will remain high for some time.

cropped kyr nicolaou.jpg

Related Posts

Study reveals economic impact of atherosclerosis in Cyprus

Kyriacos Nicolaou

University of Nicosia and Dubai police tackle financial crime

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Cyprus to host multiple events for European Maritime Day

Kyriacos Nicolaou

South Korea announces $15 bln investment in advanced battery technologies

Reuters News Service

Flurry of activity over Russian accounts

Antigoni Pitta
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign