Daily News Briefing

April 26, 2023

In today’s episode, President Nikos Christodoulides vowed that Cyprus will do whatever is possible to prevent further damage to the country’s reputation, adding that no one will be protected if they are found violating the sanctions. In other news, the mother of national guardsman Thanasis Nicolaou, whose lifeless body was found under a bridge in Alassa back in 2005, slammed the authorities on Facebook on Tuesday in a post directly accusing army officers of dealing drugs. And communities hosting large numbers of migrants and asylum seekers gave out another ‘SOS’, complaining of rising crime, squatting and general nuisance.

