PAX Gold, TRON, and DigiToads beat out market averages as most Cryptos slide

Like every other financial market, the crypto market experiences its fair share of ups and downs as the value of some of the best DeFi cryptocurrencies skyrockets while others decline.

PAX Gold (PAXG) and Tron (TRX) are some of the best DeFi companies on the market today, and this can be attributed to their consistency in beating market averages. The latest crypto, DigiToads (TOADS), is also following in the footsteps of PAX Gold and Tron while providing full utility and positively impacting the lives of credible crypto users worldwide.

Keep reading to find out how DigiToads, along with PAX Gold and Tron, offer users value and beat market averages.

DigiToads (TOADS) the record-breaking Meme coin

DigiToads is a new meme coin project that is breaking records and is gradually making its way to the top of the best DeFi crypto list. The activities performed on the DigiToads ecosystem are powered by TOADS tokens. These tokens are currently available via the DigiToads presale which has amassed over $1.8 million.

This new cryptocurrency aims to provide its users with several benefits associated with its amazing and unique features, which include NFT staking, P2E gaming, and trading competitions. These features will help DigiToads beat the market average and ensure its users earn great returns while most cryptos slide in the market.

In the DigiToads P2E game, players can collect, nurture, and raise unique avatars known as DigiToads. The top 25% of players at the end of every DigiToads gaming season will receive TOADS tokens as rewards. The DigiToads project also features 3500 unique NFTs that will be launched during the DigiToads presale. Owners of these NFTs can stake them for rewards that will come from the DigiToads staking pool.

The DigiToads ecosystem will hold monthly trading competitions to increase the project’s daily trading volume. Winners of these trading competitions will be offered Platinum Toads as prizes. Platinum Toads enable their owners to gain remote access to one-twelfth of the TOADS treasury to be traded. DigiToads is making a name for itself as it is currently regarded as one of the best cryptos to buy.

Tron (TRX) the decentralized internet of the future

Tron is a decentralized blockchain operating system designed to grant content creators full ownership rights. The Tron network is based on unique software that enables smart contracts, other blockchain networks, and decentralized application (dApp) support and functionality. Tron’s native token, known as TRX, helps facilitate transactions and provides rewards for users of the network.

Today, Tron is one of the best DeFi companies on the crypto market that intends to create a decentralized internet and serve as an alternative to the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. The TRX token ensures the smooth operation of the Tron ecosystem by powering the network’s three layers: the storage layer, the core layer, and the application layer. Tron is secured by a unique algorithm called the delegated proof-of-stake (dPoS) consensus mechanism.

PAX Gold (PAXG) the gold-backed token revolutionizing the Crypto market

PAX Gold is an ERC-20 standard token that is backed by physical gold. PAX Gold, represented by the coin ticker known as PAXG, offers its investors the opportunity to own investment-grade physical gold and the benefits of blockchain technology. The PAXG token was created to enable credible crypto investors to purchase indefinitely small units of gold.

The PAX Gold ecosystem is supported by the Ethereum blockchain and is secured by the proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanism. The token, however, can also be launched on other blockchain networks. Each PAXG token, backed by a fragment of a piece of London Good Delivery gold bar, offers its holders security and liquidity, which has helped it stay on top of the crypto market charts.

Final thoughts

PAX Gold, Tron, and the newcomer DigiToads have created waves in the crypto industry as they continue to beat out market averages daily despite the decline that other cryptos are currently experiencing. DigiToads, which is attracting the attention of crypto users through the success of its ongoing presale, has proven to be one of the best cryptos to buy now as it continues to grow beyond the expectations of crypto analysts worldwide. Now would be the time to invest if you are currently considering how to diverse your portfolio for long term returns.

