Pen Friends: Women Narrate

Writing, sharing, understanding. A unique workshop is coming up at the AG Leventis Gallery by curator and museum educator Valia Matsentidou inviting women to interact with selected artworks and share their own stories. The Pen Friends: Women Narrate event happens on the occasion of the Gallery’s temporary exhibition Myth Unbound: Ariadne – Andromeda and will take place on the afternoon of May 10.

Through this experiential workshop, participants will correspond with each other by writing anonymous letters. The aim of the session is to collect stories and listen to the voices of modern women who live in Nicosia, through a digital recording that will be presented anonymously at the end of the series of workshops. By participating in this experience, the workshop reflects on how different, or how similar, these women’s stories are from the mythical tales of Ariadne and Andromeda.

The workshop is the third part of a series of Pen Friends workshops, which started in June 2019. The second part took place just before the pandemic, in January and February 2020. May’s workshop will last two hours and has limited availability. Those interested are encouraged to register soon.

 

Pen Friends: Women Narrate

Led by Valia Matsentidou and the project:Grapse to. May 10. A. G. Leventis Gallery, Nicosia. 5pm-7pm. €10. Tel: 22-668838. [email protected]

