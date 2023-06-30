June 30, 2023

Israeli cruise ship Crown Iris arrives in Larnaca

The first Israeli cruise ship of the summer, named the Crown Iris, arrived in Larnaca on Friday with a total of 1,600 tourists on board.

The boat left the Israeli port of Haifa on Thursday and is one of a total of ten scheduled to complete the same route this summer.

For many in the town, the first Israeli cruise ship signals the start of the summer season, with the local economy set to be boosted by this and other cruises due to arrive in the town throughout the season.

The tourists will sleep overnight on the boat, with various excursions in Cyprus planned while the boat is docked on the island. Planned excursions include Lefkara, Nicosia, and Ayia Napa.

The vessel is due to set sail on its return voyage to Israel on Saturday evening.

Paris Dimitriou, the general manager of the port’s holding company Kition Ocean Port, emphasised the importance of the arrival, and said that the Crown Iris is the first of 25 cruise ships set to arrive in Larnaca and Limassol throughout the summer season.

He added that his company is “trying to develop its product and bring as many tourists and passenger boats as possible, a fact which will strengthen the town’s tourism product as well as tourist traffic in the town”.

General manager of tour operator Louis Travel, Pambos Charalambous, confirmed that the cruise ship was full, “just like every time”.

He added that the 25 total cruise ships are expected to bring over 40,000 tourists to the island and said that his company “has supported the town of Larnaca and Cyprus in general for years”.

The Cyprus Mail contacted the Israeli Embassy for comment.

