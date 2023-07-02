July 2, 2023

46kg of cannabis found in luggage at Larnaca airport

Police have seized a large amount of cannabis and arrested a 46-year-old man, the force announced on Sunday, after carrying out an operation with another European country and the customs department.

A total of 46kg of the drugs was seized while the man was arrested on suspicion of drugs trading.

The drugs were found in the man’s suitcases when he landed in Cyprus at Larnaca airport from a country outside the EU but who had travelled via a European location on Thursday, June 29.

During the man’s journey the suitcases were sent on a different flight to the European country and then on to Cyprus.

The Cyprus drugs squad Ykan was given a tip off there were drugs in the suitcases so in co-operation with the customs department it seized them when they arrived on the island. During a check of the bags it was determined they belonged to the 46-year-old.

When the suspect went to collect the bags he was arrested by Ykan officers. He confessed to importing the cannabis and a case of importing drugs with the intent to supply others is being investigated against him.

 

