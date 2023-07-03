July 3, 2023

New festival added to Larnaca line-up

By Eleni Philippou
The CARE Festival (Cyprus Arts and Education) is a new institution introduced by Larnaca 2030 Candidate European Capital of Culture, with the aim of making Larnaca a meeting point and encouraging dialogue and exchange between artists involved in art for children and young people and the educational community.

The festival will take place on October 6-8, and will host theatrical and musical performances at schools, as well as suitcase shows, storytelling, educational programmes, workshops, and discussions covering all art forms for children and youth. Although there is still a while to go until the festival takes place, preparations are in full swing.

As part of the festival, the CARE Fair will also operate, where artists will have the opportunity to present their works and create a network of partners among people from the educational community. As such, CARE Festival has extended an open invitation to professional artists and groups of Larnaca involved in art for children and youth to apply for participation. Those interested can submit their application until Friday, July 7 through the form found on www.larnaka.org.cy

 

Care Festival

Arts festival for young people and children. Organised by the Larnaca 2030 Candidate European Capital of Culture. October 6-8. Information and applications at www.larnaka.org.cy

