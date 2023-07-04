July 4, 2023

New Greek minister of foreign affairs arrives in Cyprus

Greek Minister of Foreign Affairs, Giorgos Gerapetritis [Source:CNA]

The new Greek Minister of Foreign Affairs Giorgos Gerapetritis is making his first visit to Cyprus on Tuesday.

According to the program, the Greek minister will be received t 9am by President Nikos Christodoulides.

Afterwards, Gerapetritis will have a private meeting with his Cypriot counterpart, Constantinos Kombos, after which extended talks will take place between the two delegations.

The ministers of foreign affairs will make joint statements to the press at 11.15am and then hold a working lunch.

The talks are expected to focus on developments in the Cyprus issue, bilateral relations and issues of regional and multilateral cooperation between the two countries with other states in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Middle East.

In addition, issues related to the EU and current international developments, including the Russian invasion of Ukraine, are expected to be discussed.

