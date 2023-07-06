Crypto Master TMS Network (TMSN) keeps piling up profits over Aave (AAVE) and ApeCoin (APE)

With every second that passes, the competition in the crypto space gets stiffer, and projects are beginning to find it extremely difficult to cope. Of those struggling projects are Aave (AAVE) and ApeCoin (APE).

However, the story is different for TMS Network (TMSN) as it keeps piling up profit amidst all the struggles in the crypto space (3,900% already gained). While projects like Aave (AAVE) and ApeCoin (APE) seem clueless about how to turn things around regarding their recent poor market performance, TMS Network (TMSN) continues to raise the bar even in its presale stage 4!

TMS Network (TMSN)’s incredible achievements seems to know no boundaries

TMS Network (TMSN) can’t seem to get anything wrong. Its brilliant innovations and provisions are incomparable. TMS Network (TMSN) is a highly scalable and decentralized Ethereum-based platform that provides users with advanced trading strategies and solutions. It is a decentralized exchange where anyone can trade over 500 cryptocurrencies, CFDs, global equities, forex, etc.

Since launching the presale, TMS Network (TMSN) has experienced incredible growth with its appealing use case and advanced technology. Since it is based on blockchain, users benefit from unbeatable security, transparency, ease of use, inclusivity, and noncustodial asset management.

The project has raised over $7 million in funding, and the token value has grown by over 3900% in just the fourth stage of its presale phase. This growth can largely be attributed to its mouthwatering opportunities that investors can’t resist. One of these opportunities includes providing TMS Network (TMSN) token holders with a passive earning stream, discounted fees, and governance rights.

Aave (AAVE)’s challenges in the DeFi market continue to pile up

While TMS Network (TMSN) continues its unstoppable race, Aave (AAVE)’s problem is starting to become insurmountable. Aave (AAVE) is an Ethereum-based decentralized exchange platform that allows users to borrow cryptocurrencies and other real-life financial assets. Aave (AAVE) does this by automating the process using smart contracts and preset conditions for collateral.

Aave (AAVE) became popular at launch because its crypto-lending opportunity is the first of its kind in the crypto world. Unfortunately, Aave (AAVE) has drawn criticism for itself after its proposal to freeze Curve’s founder’s loan. Meanwhile, increasing bear pressure has also pulled down Aave (AAVE)’s value, reducing its demand and performance. In the last three months, Aave (AAVE)has dropped by 17.68%, and the current token Aave (AAVE) price is $67.53 (an 89.86% drop from its all-time high price of $666.86).

ApeCoin (APE) rolling in the dust while TMS Network (TMSN)’s value continues to rise

ApeCoin (APE) is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 token that serves as the governance and utility tokens within the ApeCoin (APE) Ecosystem. It enables an open and shared currency without depending on a centralized third party. The ApeCoin (APE) token was initially airdropped to anyone who owns an NFT from the Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) or the Mutant Ape Yacht Club (MAYC), but now ApeCoin (APE) is available on several exchanges.

Although ApeCoin (APE) has seen its good days, its recent market performance has been worrisome. ApeCoin (APE) has been dropping steadily for months as Metaverse and Web3 hype falters significantly. Despite all the measures to improve ApeCoin (APE) performance, the current market momentum is still insufficient to help it find a bullish sentiment. Currently, ApeCoin (APE) has lost 94% below its all-time high price, trading at $2.20 with an $811 million valuation.

Conclusion

Certainly, anyone wanting to invest in the crypto space would want to do that with a project whose maximum returns are guaranteed. TMS Network (TMSN) is definitely that project. With its jaw-dropping achievements that have made the likes of Aave (AAVE) and ApeCoin (APE) look like amateurs, TMS Network (TMSN) is shooting for the stars, and it’s definitely the next big thing in the DeFi market.

DISCLAIMER – "Views Expressed Disclaimer: Views and opinions expressed are those of the authors and do not reflect the official position of any other author, agency, organization, employer or company, including NEO CYMED PUBLISHING LIMITED, which is the publishing company performing under the name Cyprus-Mail