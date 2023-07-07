July 7, 2023

Cyprus Mail
BusinessCryptocurrencies

Bitcoin hits 13-month high

By Reuters News Service01
bitcoin crypto ether

Bitcoin hit its highest level in 13 months on Thursday rising as much as 3.28 per cent to $31,500.

The world’s largest cryptocurrency has recently found support due to plans by fund managers, including BlackRock – the world’s largest asset manager – to launch a U.S.-listed spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF).

Nasdaq refiled its application to list BlackRocks’s ETF according to a filing made public on Monday after the U.S. securities regulator had reportedly raised concerns over initial filings.

Related Posts

Amazon’s iRobot deal in EU antitrust crosshairs

Reuters News Service

US’s Yellen lands in China, hopes to thaw icy relations

Reuters News Service

Chainlink (LINK) and InQubeta (QUBE) are on track to skyrocket in 2023 – Can they 10x?

CM Guest Columnist

Raiffeisen delays quitting Russia as Austria defends ties

Reuters News Service

Ethereum price sees a reversal, DigiToads experiences massive influx of new investors

CM Guest Columnist

Cyprus house prices continue to rise for fifth consecutive quarter

Kyriacos Nicolaou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign