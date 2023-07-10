July 10, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Cook accused of stealing thousands to stand trial

By Nikolaos Prakas0172
Larnaca Court

A 53-year-old man on Monday pleaded not guilty to burglary charges brought against him for incidents in July 2022.

On Monday, the man appeared in the Larnaca-Famagusta Criminal Court, where a new hearing date was set for November 1 and he will remain in custody.

According to what was heard in court, at midnight on July 15-16, 2022, it was reported to the Kiti police station, by a foreign resident of the Pervolia tourist area, that $150,000 in cash and €40-50,000 had been stolen from his home, along with various gold jewellery estimated at a total value of €82,000.

Suspicions were raised against his Bulgarian cook, who was hired at the beginning of June 2022.

Police investigations revealed that on July 15, the 53-year-old left the house, where he was employed, at 1pm, despite his work finishing at 7pm.

On July 16 a warrant for his arrest was obtained, his details were placed on the Stop List and his photo was made public.

At noon on July 15, the 53-year-old had passed through the Ayios Dhometios checkpoint in Nicosia with a rental car, and the next day the car was found nearby.

The car was opened with spare keys and in the investigation that followed, gold pieces, worth approximately €7,000 were found, which were identified by the complainant’s wife.

The police issued a European Arrest Warrant and on September 2, 2022, the suspect was located and arrested in Tbilisi, Georgia, whose authorities notified the Larnaca police department in April this year.

In mid-May, the suspect was taken to Larnaca airport by two officers, who brought with them evidence that had been found in his possession during his arrest in Tbilisi.

 

