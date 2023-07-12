July 12, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Karmela restaurant is Limassol’s talk of the town

Karmela restaurant

Karmela Restaurant is the latest talk of the town, offering a contemporary Mediterranean dining experience in Limassol that puts a unique spin on popular, well-loved classics, such as the finest Hummus, ideal for vegan, vegetarian and meat-eaters alike.

The restaurant has been thoughtfully designed with minimalism in mind, featuring plenty of foliage to meld with the cityscape of Limassol.

Moran Iter

“Karmela is the name of a strong and inspiring woman who loves to meet and host people on her own,” says Karmela chef Mori Iter. “I have had a few food businesses in my life, but Karmela is the most special one. At Karmela, I feel like I am inviting people to my home.”

Karmela’s inspired dishes are prepared on the spot using the best fresh ingredients and with great appreciation for our customers’ palates. The menu includes a variety of Mediterranean favourites, including starters, salads, a wide variety of skewers and other grills, and our very own signature dishes.

Karmela dishes

Enjoy your main courses accompanied by delicious appetisers, and be sure to try the recently-launched summer menu, featuring fresh new dishes.

Located in the heart of Limassol, Karmela is just a small turn from the famous Anexartisias street. It is open for brunch, lunch and dinner from Monday to Saturday, 10am-10pm.

