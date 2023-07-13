July 13, 2023

Poetry workshop teaches breath and voice projection

As part of an ongoing series of workshops at Goethe-Institut, KENO Publications and Atlantis Culture present one more morning of poetry. Under the Performance Poetry 101 workshops, July 15’s session will focus on Breath and Voice Projection welcoming novice and established poets who would like to explore performance and stage work for their poetry. Leading the workshop this Saturday, which will begin at 11am and be in English, is Maria Kouvarou.

“Academic, musician, creative writer and performing artist Maria Kouvarou,” writes the event description, “grew up with two major loves: music and literature. The former became her main learning interest, which she followed through music schools and universities in Cyprus, Greece and the UK. After acquiring her first degree in Music Studies at Ionian University, she moved to Durham where she completed her MA (by Research) in Aesthetics of Music, and her PhD in Aesthetics of Music (with a specific sociological direction) under the guidance of Prof Max Paddison. Her research interests are firmly grounded in sociological readings of music, while philosophy and critical theory are featured heavily in her academic and artistic thought.

“During these years of study, Maria remained active as a performer, songwriter and creative writer, mostly of poetry. She has published two poetry collections (2017, 2018), a novella (2019) and a number of short stories and poems in various anthologies. Her work has been awarded and acknowledged at literary competitions.”

The workshop is free to attend (though registration is necessary) and poets from all walks of life are invited to join. Though it will be held in English, Greek translations will be available, opening up the workshop to even more interested poets.

 

Performance Poetry 101: Breath and Voice Projection

Poetry workshop by Maria Kouvarou. July 15. Goethe Institut, Nicosia. 11am. In English. Free. Registration:https://form.jotform.com/231863104975460[email protected]

