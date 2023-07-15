July 15, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

23 migrants arrive at Cape Greco, teen arrested as boat captain

By Nikolaos Prakas0136
Another 23 migrants arrived at Cape Greco, police said on Saturday, adding that a 17-year-old was arrested for captaining the ship that brought them.

Police said that the boat was spotted on the radar at 3.20pm on Friday, and that there were 23 people in the boat, 18 men, three women, and two children.

The boat was taken to the Ayia Napa Marina by the port police around 7.30pm.

After arriving, police said that the 17-year-old was identified as the captain of the boat. Police subsequently arrested him.

The rest of the migrants were taken to the Pournara reception centre for processing.

The 17-year-old will appear in court, where a remand will be issued.

