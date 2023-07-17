And the Emmy goes to…

CONSTANTINOS PSILLIDES looks at the snubs and surprises in the Emmy award nominations

Best Drama Series Succession

I swear, Better Call Saul just might go down in history as the best and most snubbed show ever. The show rightly received a total of 53 Emmy nominations so far and unjustifiably has won none. Sure, it’s great to be nominated but stars Bob Odenkirk, Rhea Seehorn, and show creator Vince Gilligan should have won an Emmy, especially when it comes to a show that is universally loved by both critics and audiences. And things are not looking good this year also.

The final season of Succession was so mind-numbingly amazing, it leaves no question as to who will get up to the podium. The finale had people talking for days and was hailed as one of the best finales in TV, a great ending to a great show.

Also nominated: Andor, The Crown, House of the Dragon, The Last of Us, The White Lotus, Yellowjackets.

Best Actor in a Drama Series – Anyone from Succession

Further proof of Succession’s, well, success, is the Best Actor category. All three main actors, Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, and Kieran Culkin are up for the award, a testament to the heat this show is packing when it comes to acting talent. Bob Odenkirk is also a contender as well as Pedro Pascal for his role as the surrogate father in the post-apocalypse, in The Last of Us.

Also nominated: Jeff Bridges (The Old Man)

Best Actress in a Drama Series – Sarah Snook from -sigh- Succession

At this point, I would not be surprised if the catering in Succession was nominated for an Emmy award. Sarah Snook, playing the often overlooked and grossly underestimated daughter of the mighty Roy clan, Shiv, deserves a spot on the list and I believe she will be the one thanking people by the end of the ceremony. Melanie Lynskey from Yellowjackets and Bella Ramsey in The Last of Us are also contenders as is Sharon Horgan for her performance in Bad Sisters.

Also nominated: Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale), Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us), Keri Russell (The Diplomat).

Best Comedy Series – Ted Lasso

There are a lot of good contenders in this category, but my heart’s desire is to see Jason Sudeikis take home the award for the third consecutive year. This was a year of sticking the landing when it comes to series finales and Ted Lasso did not disappoint. The heartwarming series about an American coach who took over the reins of an English football club, despite not knowing anything about the sport, came to a satisfying ending that was masterfully written and executed. This one might not be in the bag though. ABC’s Abbot Elementary is the newest take in the “mockumentary in the office space” genre and it is hilarious and enjoyable! The Bear was also a celebrated series although I’m not sure it should be included in the comedy category.

Also nominated: Barry, Jury Duty, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, Only Murders in the Building, Wednesday.

Best Actor in a Comedy series – Bill Hader (Barry)

A Saturday Night Live alumnus, known for his comedic talent and improvisational skills, many raised an eyebrow when Bill Hader pitched a show about a jaded professional assassin who discovers a new purpose in life as an amateur actor. Those eyebrows soon came to an abrupt landing as Barry became a soaring success, with Bill Hader showing that his range goes far more than comedy. Hader went all out in the show’s final season, portraying a character that went through a profound emotional journey, up until the explosive end. Fellow SNL alumnus Jason Sudeikis could nab the award as the mustachioed coach Ted Lasso, or maybe Jason Segel for his role as a psychiatrist who copes with losing his wife in Shrinking. Jeremy Allen White was also exceptional as the troubled chef in Bear but, again, the series should be up for drama awards, not comedy.

Also nominated: Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Best Actress in a Comedy Series – Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face)

Do you know what I missed? Crime of the Week shows. Sure, most of the time they are corny and predictable but there is something weirdly nostalgic about a plot that wraps up in an episode. Peacock’s Poker Face is here to scratch that itch. Natasha Lyonne chews up the scenery as Charlie Cale, a casino worker with the unique ability to know when someone is lying. Running from a ruthless casino boss, Charlie traverses the American landscape and solves murders along the way. Also, she is almost a sure thing for the Emmy!

Also nominated: Christina Applegate (Dead to Me), Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) , Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary), Jenna Ortega (Wednesday).