July 17, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Turtle bites swimmer in Paphos

By Iole Damaskinos01745
turtle

A man was bitten by a turtle while swimming at the Kato Paphos municipal beach on Monday.

The incident happened in the morning in the popular area known locally as ‘Ta Mbania” where many bathers swim year-round.

The bather was first bitten on the leg and then managed to avoid being bitten on the finger, the Cyprus News Agency (CNA) reported.

Following the incident the man, who swims in the area daily, received stitches for the cut at the Paphos general hospital A&E and was discharged, according to CNA.

Such incidents occur when a turtle is disturbed in its natural environment, Vassilis Papadopoulos, an official from the department of fisheries explained.

This is not the first time that a turtle has bitten a swimmer in the area.

The incidents are caused by people feeding the turtles and trying to capture photo-ops with them, and touching them, experts say.

“It is best to avoid giving turtles food in their natural environment,” Papadopoulos said, adding that turtles are not by nature aggressive, but our behaviour changes the behaviour of the animals.

Turtles will learn to frequent places where they are fed and may stop finding food for themselves, which is not a desirable situation, the fisheries official added.

 

 

