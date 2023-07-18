Turkey’s position on Cyprus is source of disagreement in the EU: official

Turkey’s approach on the Cyprus problem remains one of the main points of disagreement between the EU and Turkey, an EU official said responding to a question by the Cyprus News Agency during a briefing ahead of the Foreign Affairs Council which will be held on Thursday in Brussels, the agenda of which includes EU – Turkey relations.
Relations with Turkey will be the subject of a working lunch the foreign ministers will have. The other main subjects on the agenda of the summit will be the latest developments regarding the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and issues pertaining to the foreign policy aspect of economic security.
The foreign minister will also speak with US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, via teleconference. Other issues that will be touched upon by the foreign ministers will be relations with China, the results of the summit with Latin America and Caribbean countries, and relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.
Where Turkey is concerned, the EU official said that after the elections in the country and the appointment of a new government, again under Tayyip Erdogan, this is the moment to discuss one of the most important relationships of the EU, with one of its largest neighbours, as well as a candidate for accession.
Asked by CNA whether the HRVP Josep Borrell’s recent meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Indonesia has given Borrell any further insight on Turkey’s position on the Cyprus problem, the official said that the two had a substantive review of all issues related to the EU and Turkey, including on the Eastern Mediterranean, Syria and Libua as well as internal affairs.
The official added that “one of the main points of disagreement” is Turkey’s approach on the Cyprus question, with Borrell making it clear that for the EU the only possible way out is a solution based on a bizonal bicommunal federation.
The official pointed out that Cyprus will be on the agenda of the Foreign Ministers on Monday, and recalled that the latest European Council conclusions include important references on Cyprus that will guide the next steps.