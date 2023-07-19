July 19, 2023

Cabinet decides on makeup of Advisory Council

Cabinet on Wednesday cemented the makeup of the government’s Advisory Council, which is set to be chaired by the former Supreme Court judge George Arestis.

Government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis told reporters the council would be made up of subcommittees comprised of Eleni Mouzala, member of the Cyprus Academy of Sciences, Letters and Arts; Orestis Nikitas, member of the Council of the Cyprus Bar Association; Pieris Markou, member of the Council of the Association of Certified Public Accountants; George Demosthenous, member of the Association of Rectors of Cyprus Universities; Platonas Stylianou, member of the Steering Committee of the Cyprus University of Technolog;, Maria Georgiou, member of the Board of Directors of the Cyprus Association of Human Resources Management and Lenia Samuel, retired permanent secretary of a ministry.

Each ministry will appoint a representative, to align with the organisations.

The Advisory Council will have an open call of applications for the 11 semi-state organisations which will be part of the body.

The process will be carried out in full transparency, Letymbiotis stressed.

 

