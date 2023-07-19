Coinbase to list Huobi Token, is DigiToads’ next?

Markets blazed and animal spirits reign supreme following the ruling on the SEC vs Ripple case. If $XRP, a relatively centralized project with a figurehead does not constitute a security, de facto, no altcoins constitute securities. The SEC has lost a key battle in the war against crypto, and 2023 marks the start of a new bull market.
Sentiment remains especially fierce for the best altcoins and top DeFi projects which look ready to print multiples only found in crypto. As the regulation fears subside, centralized exchanges have begun relisting previously banned tokens. Coinbase to list Huobi Token (HT), XRP (XRP), and speculation implies that DigiToads (TOADS) could be next.
DigiToads (TOADS) listing on Coinbase?
Rumors swirl that DigiToads will be next to list on Coinbase. Given the protocol has already built a loyal community and raised over $ 6.1 million in its presale, these rumors may turn out to be more than just talk floating around.
DigiToads leads the charge of new DeFi projects aiming to displace the last cycle’s incumbents. It delivers a superb ecosystem with multiple passive income streams designed to deliver value to holders.
A core example is the protocol’s Platinum Toads initiative which replaces the typical dormant treasury with an active management strategy. Every month DigiToads hosts on-chain trading competitions, and the most profitable traders will be awarded a Platinum Toad. This grants them remote access to 1/12 of the treasury, and they keep 10% of all trading profits. At a high level, this means $TOADS ownership entails asset management services making it a perfect crypto for beginners.
DigiToads economic model has also excited analysts who gave forecasts of $TOADS rallying by 1,200% before the end of Q3. They cited the aggressive burning mechanism in place which will rapidly reduce the total supply. And introducing scarcity at the protocol level has proven time and time again to be an excellent value accrual mechanism for tokens.
The ecosystem additionally features a novel NFT staking mechanic which allows users to stake their NFTs and receive payouts. This feature will go live on August 21st and markets have mispriced the Toads NFT Collection and underlying $TOADS token because payouts have yet to start. But value investors are taking advantage and participating in the presale aggressively.
Huobi Token (HT) launches on rival exchange
Huobi Token (HT) has launched on Coinbase and will benefit from increased market exposure. Huobi Token (HT) is the platform and utility token for Huobi, one of Coinbase’s rivals but in the current market sentiment, there is no need for animosity.
In fact the opposite is true, and centralized exchanges rush to list new projects due to the SEC vs Ripple case result. Hence speculation that DigiToads could be next. Huobi Token (HT) functions identically to other exchange tokens entitling users to trading fee discounts and early access to new projects.
Huobi Token (HT) also employs a burn feature with Huobi exchange spending 20% of monthly revenues on token burns. Analysts remain long-term bullish on $HT predicting an upper range high of $6.85 in 2024.
Closing thoughts: The journey of an Altcoin
The best cryptos to buy now are undoubtedly altcoins. The ruling in Ripple’s favor cannot be underestimated regarding second-order effects. Investors have the chance to make lifechanging wealth in the next six months, and an easy way to do so is to buy projects early.
An altcoin first undergoes its presale, then it lists on a decentralized exchange, and finally on centralized exchanges. Who profits the most? Investors who purchase during the presale. Users who join DigiToads presale today lock in $TOADS at just $0.047 and at launch the price will be $0.055- a decision today means a profit tomorrow.
