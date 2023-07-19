Kombos calls for resumption of Cyprob negotiations at UK parliament event

Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos told British MPs and lords that “we are ready to return to the negotiating table tomorrow and we are waiting for the other side [the north] to join us”.

Speaking at an event held in the UK parliament on Tuesday, organised the National Federation of Cypriots in the UK and hosted by the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for Cyprus, Kombos reiterated that the current situation is not tenable.

“The status quo is not viable,” he said, adding that “we will never accept anything outside the UN security council parameters for a bi-zonal, bi-communal federation with political equality”.

Kombos referred to the Cypriot government’s initiative for a more active engagement by the EU, potentially with the appointment of a special representative, as something that would complement and facilitate the UN efforts.

He said that Nicosia wants to exploit the momentum and the conditions that have been created, such as the recent elections in Cyprus, Turkey and Greece, the talks about the relations between the EU and Turkey and the efforts to normalise Greek-Turkish relations.

“The Cyprus issue is back on the agenda,” the foreign minister said.

He noted, however, that “it takes two to tango” and that “one thing is certain; with Turkey there are no certainties”.

Kombos stressed that “we will never stop trying to reunite our country and we will never deviate from our principles and values”.

Earlier he had referred to Cyprus’ overall foreign policy, noting that it is not “monothematic”, even though it focuses on the Cyprus issue.

He told the MPs and the guests that Cyprus “remains a pillar of stability and a reliable ally” in a region of geopolitical challenges and complexities.

In his speech he also focused on “the principled stance by Cyprus on Ukraine”, the trilateral and other multilateral agreements with regional partners, as well as the participation to the EastMed gas forum.

In terms of the challenges facing Cyprus, the region, and the UK, Kombos referred to the Sudan crisis and the crucial role that Cyprus played in the British evacuation operation.

He also spoke of the migration crisis with the “disproportionate” burden Cyprus is taking on as Turkey “instrumentalises” the problem.

Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon praised the contribution of the Cypriot diaspora in the UK, the historic bilateral ties and the strengthening of the relationship between the UK and Cyprus in a number of areas.

He then assured the UK Cypriots in the audience of Britain’s “dedication” to the UN process aiming at “a just and lasting” settlement, within the UN parameters.

“The UK stands ready to support the renewed efforts to reach a settlement. We believe that the best way is in line with the UN parameters for a bi-zonal, bi-communal federation and we believe that such a settlement would create a brighter, more stable and secure future for Cyprus and the region,” he concluded.

The APPG for Cyprus Chairman Sir Roger Gale described the current situation in Cyprus as “completely intolerable”.

He then told the Cypriots in the room: “We will stand with you; we believe in your cause, and we will hold fast at this cause for as long as it takes.”

Head of the National Federation of Cypriots in the UK Christos Karaolis used his introductory remarks to ask for the same approach by the UK to the ongoing Turkish occupation of Cyprus as the one enforced against Russia after the invasion of Ukraine.

He added that the UK has a unique role in relation to Cyprus and that it should use this role to ensure Turkey engages constructively.

Karaolis also referred to the Hands-Off Cyprus online campaign launched by the federation through which 60 per cent of the British MPs have received emails by UK Cypriots and other constituents asking them to support Cyprus.

The event was also addressed by other MPs from all parties who committed their supporting for the settlement efforts, including: Caroline Nokes, Chris Stephens, Wendy Chamberlain, Martin Vickers, Sheryll Murray, as well as the Shadow Minister for Europe Stephen Doughty, who assured that Cyprus would be “a priority” for a future Labour government.

Messages sent by Theresa Villiers and Pambos Charalambous were read out, while the event was also attended by Mark Jenkinson, Fabian Hamilton, Steve McCabe, Catherine West, Mike Wood, Imran Hussain, Navendu Mishra, Chris Clarkson and Lord Truscott.

Earlier on Tuesday Kombos had held meetings with the Shadow Foreign Secretary David Lammy and the Chair of the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee Alicia Kearns.

The Foreign Minister is scheduled to travel to Brussels on Wednesday to participate in the EU General Affairs Council.