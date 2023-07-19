July 19, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Police arrest domestic helper wanted for theft

By Staff Reporter00
police car, patrol car, police vehicle, police logo
File photo

Paphos police on Tuesday arrested a 38-year-old domestic helper wanted for theft.

According to the police, the woman’s employer reported that she had left her post on December 24, 2019 having stolen approximately €320 worth of property.

On Tuesday, the 38-year-old was spotted in Paphos and arrested on the basis of the warrant pending against her.

Police established that she resided illegally in the territory of the Republic.

Paphos CID chief Michalis Nikolaou said the case file will be sent to legal services for instructions, as to whether the 38-year-old will be prosecuted or deported.

Avatar photo

Related Posts

Three arrested for driving under the influence of drugs

Staff Reporter

Arrests made at Paphos airport over forged travel documents

Staff Reporter

Ex-diplomat recalls 40 years in the inner circle

Theo Panayides

Exhumation of TC mass grave in Aloda to start, joint leaders’ visit confirmed

Iole Damaskinos

Music nights this week across the island

Eleni Philippou

Daily News Briefing

Paul Lambis
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign